Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The closing price of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: INBS) was $14.6 for the day, up 1.25% from the previous closing price of $14.42. In other words, the price has increased by $1.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.17 million shares were traded. INBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.275 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.0801.

Ratios:

Our analysis of INBS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.76 and its Current Ratio is at 0.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INBS now has a Market Capitalization of 17755528 and an Enterprise Value of 13898173. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.222 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.471.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for INBS is 4.50, which has changed by 0.0 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, INBS has reached a high of $27.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 77.74%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.21%.

Shares Statistics:

INBS traded an average of 2.30M shares per day over the past three months and 3265500 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 0.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.95M. Insiders hold about 0.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.11% stake in the company. Shares short for INBS as of 1767139200 were 128608 with a Short Ratio of 0.06, compared to 1764288000 on 91453. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 128608 and a Short% of Float of 13.54.