Ratios in Focus: Analyzing Eastern International Ltd (ELOG)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

In the latest session, Eastern International Ltd (NASDAQ: ELOG) closed at $1.41 down -1.40% from its previous closing price of $1.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 75116.0 shares were traded. ELOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.465 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.35.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Eastern International Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 154.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.77 and its Current Ratio is at 1.77. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ELOG now has a Market Capitalization of 16943970 and an Enterprise Value of 17085072. As of this moment, Eastern’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.372 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.806.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELOG has reached a high of $3.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -22.75%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -33.50%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ELOG has traded an average of 657.04K shares per day and 233740 over the past ten days. Shares short for ELOG as of 1767139200 were 203603 with a Short Ratio of 0.31, compared to 1764288000 on 1899. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 203603 and a Short% of Float of 7.049999999999999.