Deeper Dive: Understanding Phunware Inc (PHUN) Through its Various Ratios

Kevin Freeman

Technology

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The price of Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) closed at $1.88 in the last session, down -1.57% from day before closing price of $1.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.12 million shares were traded. PHUN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.88.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PHUN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.03 and its Current Ratio is at 17.03. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, H.C. Wainwright on November 12, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $6 from $9 previously.

On May 11, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $2.50.

On June 16, 2020, Ascendiant Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated its Buy rating on June 16, 2020, with a $4 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PHUN now has a Market Capitalization of 37952176 and an Enterprise Value of -65129828. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -27.633 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.733.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PHUN is 2.66, which has changed by -0.60587 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PHUN has reached a high of $6.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.48%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -29.70%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PHUN traded on average about 176.43K shares per day over the past 3-months and 118970 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 20.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.13M. Insiders hold about 0.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.49% stake in the company. Shares short for PHUN as of 1767139200 were 916345 with a Short Ratio of 5.19, compared to 1764288000 on 952140. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 916345 and a Short% of Float of 4.5500003.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.58 and -$0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.6. EPS for the following year is -$0.52, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.5 and -$0.54.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $605k. It ranges from a high estimate of $610k to a low estimate of $600k. As of. The current estimate, Phunware Inc’s year-ago sales were $592kFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $800k. There is a high estimate of $800k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $800k.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PHUN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.38M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.37M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.19MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6M and the low estimate is $3.29M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.