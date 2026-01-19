Financial Health Check: Examining Liveperson Inc (LPSN)’s Key Ratios

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ: LPSN) closed the day trading at $3.13 down -4.28% from the previous closing price of $3.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.22 million shares were traded. LPSN stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.275 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1.

On February 29, 2024, ROTH MKM Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $6 to $2.

ROTH MKM Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 09, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 16 ’26 when Mina Christopher Allen bought 7,152 shares for $3.15 per share.

Miller James R. sold 2,133 shares of LPSN for $10,089 on Dec 17 ’25. The Director now owns 22,196 shares after completing the transaction at $4.73 per share. On Dec 16 ’25, another insider, Sabino Anthony John, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 4,984 shares for $4.73 each. As a result, the insider received 23,574 and left with 208,765 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LPSN now has a Market Capitalization of 36535284 and an Enterprise Value of 333526464. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.294 whereas that against EBITDA is -50.866.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LPSN is 1.44, which has changed by -0.84656864 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LPSN has reached a high of $23.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -32.62%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -68.99%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LPSN traded about 397.22K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LPSN traded about 192630 shares per day. A total of 10.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.51M. Insiders hold about 5.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.01% stake in the company. Shares short for LPSN as of 1767139200 were 844512 with a Short Ratio of 2.13, compared to 1764288000 on 842850. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 844512 and a Short% of Float of 7.3.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.79, with high estimates of -$1.61 and low estimates of -$1.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$6.19 and -$6.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.19. EPS for the following year is -$6.61, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$6.59 and -$6.64.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $52.54M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $53.02M to a low estimate of $51.89M. As of. The current estimate, Liveperson Inc’s year-ago sales were $73.21MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $50.96M. There is a high estimate of $52.86M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $48.4M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LPSN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $237.47M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $236.35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $236.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $312.47MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $200.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $211.75M and the low estimate is $177.1M.