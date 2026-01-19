LiveWire Group Inc (LVWR)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

As of close of business last night, LiveWire Group Inc’s stock clocked out at $2.73, down -7.77% from its previous closing price of $2.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.11 million shares were traded. LVWR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.712.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LVWR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.97 and its Current Ratio is at 1.92. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on October 24, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.70.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 ’25 when Bekefy Jon sold 4,199 shares for $4.02 per share. The transaction valued at 16,895 led to the insider holds 116,749 shares of the business.

Donnez Karim sold 54,661 shares of LVWR for $300,636 on Jun 16 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 989,120 shares after completing the transaction at $5.50 per share. On Jun 16 ’25, another insider, Donnez Karim, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 54,661 shares for $5.50 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LVWR now has a Market Capitalization of 556889280 and an Enterprise Value of 541442240. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 21.59 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.35.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LVWR is 1.78, which has changed by -0.3 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LVWR has reached a high of $9.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -36.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -30.79%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LVWR traded 65.69K shares on average per day over the past three months and 87540 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 203.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.12M. Insiders hold about 95.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.61% stake in the company. Shares short for LVWR as of 1767139200 were 1748686 with a Short Ratio of 26.62, compared to 1764288000 on 1720447. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1748686 and a Short% of Float of 8.64.