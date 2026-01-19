Ratio Analysis: Unpacking OceanPal Inc (SVRN)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 58828.0 shares were traded. SVRN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SVRN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.46 and its Current Ratio is at 2.77. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SVRN now has a Market Capitalization of 41160240 and an Enterprise Value of -25394662. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.307 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.148.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SVRN is 1.18, which has changed by -0.95752215 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SVRN has reached a high of $79.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.02%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -89.21%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 271.07K shares per day over the past 3-months and 131170 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 31.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.08M. Insiders hold about 25.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.38% stake in the company. Shares short for SVRN as of 1767139200 were 111102 with a Short Ratio of 0.41, compared to 1764288000 on 243885. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 111102 and a Short% of Float of 0.33000002.

