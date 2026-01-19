Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Vince Holding Corp (VNCE)

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of Vince Holding Corp (NASDAQ: VNCE) was $2.79 for the day, down -5.42% from the previous closing price of $2.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.17 million shares were traded. VNCE stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.958 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.75.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VNCE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 35.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.64 and its Current Ratio is at 1.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on January 10, 2017, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $4.50 from $5 previously.

On December 05, 2016, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $5.50.

Piper Jaffray Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on August 22, 2016, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 24 ’25 when Ulasewicz Eugenia sold 11,322 shares for $4.34 per share. The transaction valued at 49,137 led to the insider holds 91,513 shares of the business.

Ulasewicz Eugenia bought 11,322 shares of VNCE for $49,096 on Dec 24 ’25. On May 08 ’25, another insider, Sun Cardinal, LLC, who serves as the Former 10% Owner of the company, sold 4,721 shares for $1.66 each. As a result, the insider received 7,837 and left with 925,993 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VNCE now has a Market Capitalization of 37217000 and an Enterprise Value of 178160992. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.601 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.106.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VNCE is 0.67, which has changed by -0.054237306 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VNCE has reached a high of $5.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.76%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.90%.

Shares Statistics:

VNCE traded an average of 167.37K shares per day over the past three months and 204060 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 13.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.75M. Insiders hold about 64.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.14% stake in the company. Shares short for VNCE as of 1767139200 were 7693 with a Short Ratio of 0.05, compared to 1764288000 on 14593. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7693 and a Short% of Float of 0.13999999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 1.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Vince Holding Corp (VNCE) in the stock market. Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.24 and $0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.32 and $0.32.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $84.06M to a low estimate of $82.7M. As of. The current estimate, Vince Holding Corp’s year-ago sales were $79.95M

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VNCE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $316.73M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $299M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $307.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $293.45MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $311.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $316.73M and the low estimate is $306M.