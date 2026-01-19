Balance Sheet Insights: Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc (ARTV)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

In the latest session, Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ARTV) closed at $4.42 down -0.90% from its previous closing price of $4.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.14 million shares were traded. ARTV stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.31.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.65 and its Current Ratio is at 11.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

On December 30, 2024, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

On August 13, 2024, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $18.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on August 13, 2024, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 ’25 when Aslan Fred sold 3,187 shares for $6.00 per share. The transaction valued at 19,122 led to the insider holds 1,209,948 shares of the business.

FRED ASLAN bought 12,749 shares of ARTV for $42,072 on Dec 15 ’25. On Nov 17 ’25, another insider, Aslan Fred, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 6,375 shares for $3.38 each. As a result, the insider received 21,522 and left with 343,999 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARTV now has a Market Capitalization of 108488480 and an Enterprise Value of -2788524.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ARTV is 2.95, which has changed by -0.3748232 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ARTV has reached a high of $7.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.06%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.79%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ARTV has traded an average of 3.05M shares per day and 242690 over the past ten days. A total of 24.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.71M. Insiders hold about 52.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.14% stake in the company. Shares short for ARTV as of 1767139200 were 391100 with a Short Ratio of 0.13, compared to 1764288000 on 160433. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 391100 and a Short% of Float of 3.95.