Balance Sheet Insights: Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc (ARTV)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Kevin Freeman

Business

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

In the latest session, Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ARTV) closed at $4.42 down -0.90% from its previous closing price of $4.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.14 million shares were traded. ARTV stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.31.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.65 and its Current Ratio is at 11.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

On December 30, 2024, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

On August 13, 2024, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $18.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on August 13, 2024, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 ’25 when Aslan Fred sold 3,187 shares for $6.00 per share. The transaction valued at 19,122 led to the insider holds 1,209,948 shares of the business.

FRED ASLAN bought 12,749 shares of ARTV for $42,072 on Dec 15 ’25. On Nov 17 ’25, another insider, Aslan Fred, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 6,375 shares for $3.38 each. As a result, the insider received 21,522 and left with 343,999 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARTV now has a Market Capitalization of 108488480 and an Enterprise Value of -2788524.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ARTV is 2.95, which has changed by -0.3748232 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ARTV has reached a high of $7.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.06%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.79%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ARTV has traded an average of 3.05M shares per day and 242690 over the past ten days. A total of 24.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.71M. Insiders hold about 52.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.14% stake in the company. Shares short for ARTV as of 1767139200 were 391100 with a Short Ratio of 0.13, compared to 1764288000 on 160433. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 391100 and a Short% of Float of 3.95.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.