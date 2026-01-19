Financial Metrics Unveiled: Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (LXEH)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The price of Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LXEH) closed at $0.19 in the last session, down -0.41% from day before closing price of $0.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.11 million shares were traded. LXEH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.214 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.191.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LXEH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.44 and its Current Ratio is at 1.44. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LXEH now has a Market Capitalization of 3722167 and an Enterprise Value of 279074560. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.495 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.43.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LXEH is -0.16, which has changed by -0.96 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LXEH has reached a high of $50.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -32.48%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -92.71%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LXEH traded on average about 709.54K shares per day over the past 3-months and 162350 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 18.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.32M. Shares short for LXEH as of 1767139200 were 108167 with a Short Ratio of 0.15, compared to 1764288000 on 128412. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 108167 and a Short% of Float of 0.58.