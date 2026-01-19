Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Nutex Health Inc (NUTX)’s Financial Health

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ: NUTX) closed the day trading at $152.77 down -6.97% from the previous closing price of $164.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.26 million shares were traded. NUTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $170.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $149.0.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NUTX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.18 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on November 12, 2024, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $50 from $45 previously.

On September 18, 2024, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.

On February 22, 2023, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $3.Northland Capital initiated its Outperform rating on February 22, 2023, with a $3 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 ’25 when Bates Jon Christian bought 750 shares for $136.71 per share. The transaction valued at 102,532 led to the insider holds 5,638 shares of the business.

Bates Jon Christian bought 1,000 shares of NUTX for $81,810 on Apr 08 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 4,888 shares after completing the transaction at $81.81 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NUTX now has a Market Capitalization of 1080376576 and an Enterprise Value of 1393796608. As of this moment, Nutex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.421 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.672.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NUTX is -0.01, which has changed by 2.968052 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NUTX has reached a high of $193.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.10%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.33%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NUTX traded about 160.71K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NUTX traded about 161750 shares per day. A total of 6.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.08M. Insiders hold about 28.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.65% stake in the company. Shares short for NUTX as of 1767139200 were 795307 with a Short Ratio of 4.95, compared to 1764288000 on 776747. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 795307 and a Short% of Float of 15.590000000000002.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Nutex Health Inc (NUTX) is currently in the spotlight, with 3.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.99, with high estimates of $5.48 and low estimates of $1.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.44 and $11.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.07. EPS for the following year is $21.0, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $21.76 and $19.56.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $258.82M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $270.38M to a low estimate of $240.7M. As of. The current estimate, Nutex Health Inc’s year-ago sales were $257.62MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $252.54M. There is a high estimate of $257.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $247.87M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NUTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $993.96M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $964.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $982.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $479.95MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.05B and the low estimate is $993M.