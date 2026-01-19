Analytical Overview: RenovoRx Inc (RNXT)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

As of close of business last night, RenovoRx Inc’s stock clocked out at $1.02, down -0.97% from its previous closing price of $1.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.15 million shares were traded. RNXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.99.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RNXT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.68 and its Current Ratio is at 5.83. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 31 ’25 when Agah Ramtin bought 9,795 shares for $0.86 per share. The transaction valued at 8,424 led to the insider holds 788,460 shares of the business.

Agah Ramtin bought 205 shares of RNXT for $169 on Dec 30 ’25. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 778,665 shares after completing the transaction at $0.83 per share. On Dec 18 ’25, another insider, Bagai Shaun, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $0.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,506 and bolstered with 340,040 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RNXT now has a Market Capitalization of 37382912 and an Enterprise Value of 27574914. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 40.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 29.714.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RNXT is 1.31, which has changed by -0.33766234 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RNXT has reached a high of $1.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.18%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.74%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RNXT traded 322.52K shares on average per day over the past three months and 475220 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 36.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.36M. Insiders hold about 3.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.42% stake in the company. Shares short for RNXT as of 1767139200 were 419908 with a Short Ratio of 1.30, compared to 1764288000 on 382383. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 419908 and a Short% of Float of 1.2.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 2.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of RenovoRx Inc (RNXT) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.31 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is -$0.28, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.28 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RNXT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.51M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $885k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43k