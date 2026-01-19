Stock Market Recap: Spero Therapeutics Inc (SPRO) Concludes at 2.41, a 0.42 Surge/Decline

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

After finishing at $2.4 in the prior trading day, Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SPRO) closed at $2.41, up 0.42%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.27 million shares were traded. SPRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.34.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SPRO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.83 and its Current Ratio is at 3.83. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

On September 23, 2022, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line and also upped its target price recommendation from $2 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 ’25 when Rajavelu Esther sold 40,270 shares for $2.37 per share. The transaction valued at 95,440 led to the insider holds 869,450 shares of the business.

Mahadevia Ankit sold 6,572 shares of SPRO for $12,947 on Aug 28 ’25. The Director now owns 703,294 shares after completing the transaction at $1.97 per share. On Aug 28 ’25, another insider, Keutzer Timothy, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 1,695 shares for $1.97 each. As a result, the insider received 3,339 and left with 739,744 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPRO now has a Market Capitalization of 135777712 and an Enterprise Value of 90512704. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.232 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.007.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SPRO is 1.45, which has changed by 1.6897321 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SPRO has reached a high of $3.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.99%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 579.02K shares per day over the past 3-months and 238510 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 56.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.91M. Insiders hold about 27.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.54% stake in the company. Shares short for SPRO as of 1767139200 were 946767 with a Short Ratio of 1.64, compared to 1764288000 on 825698. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 946767 and a Short% of Float of 2.0499999.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.67, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.67 and $0.67.