Upward Trajectory: Netcapital Inc (NCPL) Posts a Slidee%, Closing at $0.69

The closing price of Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ: NCPL) was $0.69 for the day, down -5.56% from the previous closing price of $0.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.33 million shares were traded. NCPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7011 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.665.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NCPL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.57 and its Current Ratio is at 0.57. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NCPL now has a Market Capitalization of 5408772 and an Enterprise Value of 5469292. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.855 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.607.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NCPL is 0.78, which has changed by -0.6295699 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NCPL has reached a high of $8.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -36.03%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -70.48%.

Shares Statistics:

NCPL traded an average of 5.95M shares per day over the past three months and 3858070 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 6.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.09M. Insiders hold about 11.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.18% stake in the company. Shares short for NCPL as of 1767139200 were 111347 with a Short Ratio of 0.02, compared to 1764288000 on 174086. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 111347 and a Short% of Float of 1.76.