Market Update: Intellicheck Inc (IDN) Sees Negative Movement%, Closing at $5.92

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

In the latest session, Intellicheck Inc (NASDAQ: IDN) closed at $5.92 down -2.15% from its previous closing price of $6.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.14 million shares were traded. IDN stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.91.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Intellicheck Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 155.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.28 and its Current Ratio is at 2.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On August 09, 2024, DA Davidson Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $5 to $2.

Craig Hallum Downgraded its Buy to Hold on November 11, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $8.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 ’25 when Smith Guy L bought 1,000 shares for $6.18 per share. The transaction valued at 6,180 led to the insider holds 392,948 shares of the business.

AdamSragovicz bought 18,628 shares of IDN for $100,577 on Sep 10 ’25. On Jun 10 ’25, another insider, Bryan Lewis, who serves as the Affiliate of the company, bought 41,144 shares for $5.98 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IDN now has a Market Capitalization of 119613056 and an Enterprise Value of 112390048. As of this moment, Intellicheck’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 597.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 118.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.116 whereas that against EBITDA is 191.14.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IDN is 1.14, which has changed by 1.077193 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IDN has reached a high of $7.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.85%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.23%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IDN has traded an average of 374.37K shares per day and 117130 over the past ten days. A total of 20.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.03M. Insiders hold about 5.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.37% stake in the company. Shares short for IDN as of 1767139200 were 216541 with a Short Ratio of 0.58, compared to 1764288000 on 192878. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 216541 and a Short% of Float of 1.26.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Intellicheck Inc (IDN) is currently attracting attention from 2.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.07 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.09 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $6.19M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $6.3M to a low estimate of $6.08M. As of. The current estimate, Intellicheck Inc’s year-ago sales were $5.94MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.71M. There is a high estimate of $5.78M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.6M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IDN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.33M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.11M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.22M and the low estimate is $24.55M.