Gaining Ground: Nelnet Inc (NNI) Closes Lower at 132.55, Down -2.49

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The price of Nelnet Inc (NYSE: NNI) closed at $132.55 in the last session, down -2.49% from day before closing price of $135.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 69205.0 shares were traded. NNI stock price reached its highest trading level at $136.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $132.38.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NNI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.19 and its Current Ratio is at 3.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on November 01, 2023, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $95.

On January 13, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $92 to $96.

Credit Suisse Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on November 10, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $55 to $75.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 ’25 when Van Deun Jona M sold 400 shares for $128.95 per share. The transaction valued at 51,580 led to the insider holds 704 shares of the business.

Van Deun Jona M bought 400 shares of NNI for $51,580 on Dec 09 ’25. On Sep 05 ’25, another insider, HENNING THOMAS EDWARD, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,094 shares for $128.87 each. As a result, the insider received 656,464 and left with 11,058 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NNI now has a Market Capitalization of 4794834944 and an Enterprise Value of 12304578560. As of this moment, Nelnet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.217.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NNI is 0.82, which has changed by 0.20478094 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NNI has reached a high of $142.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $98.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.09%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.41%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NNI traded on average about 120.78K shares per day over the past 3-months and 128280 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 25.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.25M. Insiders hold about 54.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.32% stake in the company. Shares short for NNI as of 1767139200 were 233790 with a Short Ratio of 1.94, compared to 1764288000 on 339665. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 233790 and a Short% of Float of 1.7399999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NNI is 1.19, which was 1.14 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00838667. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.06.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Nelnet Inc (NNI) is underway, with the input of 1.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.57, with high estimates of $2.57 and low estimates of $2.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.94 and $6.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.94. EPS for the following year is $8.81, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $8.81 and $8.81.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $382M. It ranges from a high estimate of $382M to a low estimate of $382M. As of. The current estimate, Nelnet Inc’s year-ago sales were $401.61MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $415M. There is a high estimate of $415M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $415M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NNI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.46BBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.59B and the low estimate is $1.59B.