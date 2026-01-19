Market Resilience: Aimei Health Technology Co Ltd (AFJK) Finishes Strong at 55.23, Up 20.04

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

Aimei Health Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ: AFJK) closed the day trading at $55.23 up 20.04% from the previous closing price of $46.01. In other words, the price has increased by $20.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.13 million shares were traded. AFJK stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.5104 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.5.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AFJK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.01 and its Current Ratio is at 0.01. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 11 ’25 when MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC sold 150,000 shares for $10.86 per share. The transaction valued at 1,629,000 led to the insider holds 550,387 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AFJK now has a Market Capitalization of 338103296 and an Enterprise Value of 339755744. As of this moment, Aimei’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 274.09.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AFJK is -3.70, which has changed by 4.1376743 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AFJK has reached a high of $130.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.10%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 232.43%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AFJK traded about 238.14K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AFJK traded about 46710 shares per day. A total of 6.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.06M. Insiders hold about 33.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.91% stake in the company. Shares short for AFJK as of 1767139200 were 25211 with a Short Ratio of 0.11, compared to 1764288000 on 5001. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 25211 and a Short% of Float of 0.89.