Market Watch: Leslies Inc (LESL)’s Noteworthy Drop%, Closing at $1.64

As of close of business last night, Leslies Inc’s stock clocked out at $1.64, down -4.65% from its previous closing price of $1.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 97120.0 shares were traded. LESL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.755 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6002.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LESL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.58 and its Current Ratio is at 1.57.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on February 18, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $2.65 to $1.40.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 ’25 when Iskander Anthony A bought 63,995 shares for $0.78 per share. The transaction valued at 49,916 led to the insider holds 65,995 shares of the business.

Strain John bought 150,000 shares of LESL for $118,500 on May 13 ’25. The Director now owns 270,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.79 per share. On May 13 ’25, another insider, OFarrell Susan C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 31,500 shares for $0.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,200 and bolstered with 75,763 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LESL now has a Market Capitalization of 15236110 and an Enterprise Value of 964028096. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.776 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.495.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LESL is 1.30, which has changed by -0.9625571 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LESL has reached a high of $48.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -32.22%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -78.13%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LESL traded 202.40K shares on average per day over the past three months and 214580 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 9.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.09M. Insiders hold about 2.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.28% stake in the company. Shares short for LESL as of 1767139200 were 929762 with a Short Ratio of 4.59, compared to 1764288000 on 674785. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 929762 and a Short% of Float of 14.719999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Leslies Inc (LESL) is currently being evaluated by 8.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$4.62, with high estimates of -$3.62 and low estimates of -$5.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.54 and -$2.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.93. EPS for the following year is -$0.52, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $0.85 and -$1.51.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $162.18M. It ranges from a high estimate of $178.56M to a low estimate of $154.2M. As of. The current estimate, Leslies Inc’s year-ago sales were $175.23MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $169.16M. There is a high estimate of $182.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $162.2M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LESL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.24BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.39B and the low estimate is $1.16B.