In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $1.97 in the prior trading day, Boqii Holding Limited (AMEX: BQ) closed at $1.94, down -1.52%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 68589.0 shares were traded. BQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9999 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.92.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BQ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.44 and its Current Ratio is at 2.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

On October 27, 2020, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BQ now has a Market Capitalization of 8496453 and an Enterprise Value of 37396072. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.088 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.84.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BQ is 1.31, which has changed by -0.299639 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BQ has reached a high of $56.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.16%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -42.10%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.54M shares per day over the past 3-months and 117760 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.80M. Insiders hold about 26.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.34% stake in the company. Shares short for BQ as of 1767139200 were 179887 with a Short Ratio of 0.12, compared to 1764288000 on 492403.