The closing price of Jayud Global Logistics Ltd (NASDAQ: JYD) was $3.82 for the day, down -3.78% from the previous closing price of $3.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 99736.0 shares were traded. JYD stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0997 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.82.

Ratios:

Our analysis of JYD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JYD now has a Market Capitalization of 10443379 and an Enterprise Value of -20239814. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.035 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.598.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for JYD is -3.18, which has changed by -0.9690688 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, JYD has reached a high of $400.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.59%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -54.52%.

Shares Statistics:

JYD traded an average of 86.22K shares per day over the past three months and 176130 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.93M. Insiders hold about 66.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.27% stake in the company. Shares short for JYD as of 1767139200 were 26299 with a Short Ratio of 0.31, compared to 1764288000 on 21275. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 26299 and a Short% of Float of 1.04.