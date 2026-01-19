Daily Progress: BitFuFu Inc (FUFU) Drop -6.58%, Closing at $2.98

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

In the latest session, BitFuFu Inc (NASDAQ: FUFU) closed at $2.98 down -6.58% from its previous closing price of $3.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.2 million shares were traded. FUFU stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.97.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BitFuFu Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.58 and its Current Ratio is at 2.58. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Roth Capital on August 13, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On June 18, 2025, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $5.50.Northland Capital initiated its Market Perform rating on June 18, 2025, with a $5.50 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FUFU now has a Market Capitalization of 510268256 and an Enterprise Value of 599412800. As of this moment, BitFuFu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.267 whereas that against EBITDA is 51.478.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FUFU is 0.34, which has changed by -0.4522059 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FUFU has reached a high of $5.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.39%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.22%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FUFU has traded an average of 205.07K shares per day and 95860 over the past ten days. A total of 28.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.35M. Insiders hold about 89.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.71% stake in the company. Shares short for FUFU as of 1767139200 were 337379 with a Short Ratio of 1.65, compared to 1764288000 on 569470. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 337379 and a Short% of Float of 1.6900001000000002.