The price of 707 Cayman Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: JEM) closed at $0.18 in the last session, up 1.93% from day before closing price of $0.18. In other words, the price has increased by $1.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.18 million shares were traded. JEM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1851 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1721.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JEM now has a Market Capitalization of 4741200 and an Enterprise Value of -32476238. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.304 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.816.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JEM has reached a high of $7.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -22.11%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -90.73%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, JEM traded on average about 1.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 227220 shares per day over the past 10 days. Shares short for JEM as of 1767139200 were 68847 with a Short Ratio of 0.05, compared to 1764288000 on 37986. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 68847 and a Short% of Float of 0.64.