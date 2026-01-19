Ratio Revelations: Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (CYCN)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 82849.0 shares were traded. CYCN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.34.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CYCN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.78 and its Current Ratio is at 5.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on October 20, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On September 24, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $7.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CYCN now has a Market Capitalization of 5176448 and an Enterprise Value of 608448. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.213.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CYCN is 0.98, which has changed by -0.53103447 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CYCN has reached a high of $6.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.13%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -44.28%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CYCN traded about 1.76M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CYCN traded about 8865010 shares per day. A total of 3.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.31M. Insiders hold about 30.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.77% stake in the company. Shares short for CYCN as of 1767139200 were 115484 with a Short Ratio of 0.07, compared to 1764288000 on 202433. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 115484 and a Short% of Float of 3.63.