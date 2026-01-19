Financial Analysis: Treasure Global Inc (TGL)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

As of close of business last night, Treasure Global Inc’s stock clocked out at $6.39, down -4.34% from its previous closing price of $6.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.11 million shares were traded. TGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.33.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TGL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.22 and its Current Ratio is at 1.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TGL now has a Market Capitalization of 9753466 and an Enterprise Value of 4311994. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.87 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.708.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TGL is 0.03, which has changed by -0.96971565 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TGL has reached a high of $380.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -39.24%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -72.55%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TGL traded 1.01M shares on average per day over the past three months and 721370 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.18M. Insiders hold about 22.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.66% stake in the company. Shares short for TGL as of 1767139200 were 141123 with a Short Ratio of 0.14, compared to 1764288000 on 41793. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 141123 and a Short% of Float of 11.17.