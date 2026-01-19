Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (IINN) Through its Ratios

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

After finishing at $0.89 in the prior trading day, Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ: IINN) closed at $0.88, down -1.52%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.14 million shares were traded. IINN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9115 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.85.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IINN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 15 ’26 when Rozen Limor bought 4,701 shares for $0.89 per share.

Rozen Limor bought 10,730 shares of IINN for $11,052 on Nov 12 ’25. On Oct 22 ’25, another insider, Rozen Limor, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 14,999 shares for $1.13 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IINN now has a Market Capitalization of 31509516 and an Enterprise Value of 23626862. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 107.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 19.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 81.754 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.887.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IINN is 2.26, which has changed by -0.20272726 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IINN has reached a high of $1.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.06%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.64%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 189.30K shares per day over the past 3-months and 211870 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 35.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.76M. Insiders hold about 2.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.78% stake in the company. Shares short for IINN as of 1767139200 were 262537 with a Short Ratio of 1.39, compared to 1764288000 on 163265. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 262537 and a Short% of Float of 0.75.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.44 and -$0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.44. EPS for the following year is $0.11, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.11 and $0.11.