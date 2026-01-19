Financial Snapshot: Analyzing Ensysce Biosciences Inc (ENSC)’s Key Ratio Metrics

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of Ensysce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ENSC) was $0.84 for the day, down -6.46% from the previous closing price of $0.9. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.11 million shares were traded. ENSC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9279 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8201.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ENSC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.27 and its Current Ratio is at 1.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ENSC now has a Market Capitalization of 3058034 and an Enterprise Value of 1367223. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.305.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ENSC is 1.19, which has changed by -0.89475 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ENSC has reached a high of $8.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -41.27%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -58.58%.

Shares Statistics:

ENSC traded an average of 205.09K shares per day over the past three months and 112540 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.62M. Insiders hold about 0.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.68% stake in the company. Shares short for ENSC as of 1767139200 were 166971 with a Short Ratio of 0.81, compared to 1764288000 on 77945. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 166971 and a Short% of Float of 4.61.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Ensysce Biosciences Inc (ENSC) is currently being evaluated by a team of 1.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.82, with high estimates of -$0.82 and low estimates of -$0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.32 and -$4.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.32. EPS for the following year is -$2.23, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$2.23 and -$2.23.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $500k to a low estimate of $500k. As of. The current estimate, Ensysce Biosciences Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.3M

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENSC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.21M

