Ratio Examination: Arrive AI Inc (ARAI)'s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Ulysses Smith

Earnings

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.13 million shares were traded. ARAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.47.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Arrive AI Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.58 and its Current Ratio is at 0.58. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on November 04, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 ’25 when O’Toole Daniel Steven bought 11,142 shares for $3.50 per share. The transaction valued at 38,955 led to the insider holds 23,155,051 shares of the business.

Shah Neerav Dilip bought 1,390 shares of ARAI for $4,912 on Nov 19 ’25. The Chief Strategy Officer now owns 76,415 shares after completing the transaction at $3.53 per share. On Jun 10 ’25, another insider, O’Toole Daniel Steven, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 434,672 shares for $13.85 each. As a result, the insider received 6,020,207 and left with 23,143,909 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARAI now has a Market Capitalization of 88270536 and an Enterprise Value of 89622944. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 912.89 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.461.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARAI has reached a high of $40.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -25.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -54.69%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ARAI has traded an average of 161.52K shares per day and 172160 over the past ten days. A total of 34.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.19M. Insiders hold about 87.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.01% stake in the company. Shares short for ARAI as of 1767139200 were 294063 with a Short Ratio of 1.82, compared to 1764288000 on 360029. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 294063 and a Short% of Float of 3.1600002000000003.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Arrive AI Inc (ARAI) reflects the combined expertise of 1 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.44 and -$0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.44. EPS for the following year is -$0.53, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.53 and -$0.53.

