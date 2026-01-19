Insider’s View: Deciphering CAMP4 Therapeutics Corp (CAMP)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

Abby Carey

Technology

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The price of CAMP4 Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: CAMP) closed at $5.62 in the last session, down -2.77% from day before closing price of $5.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.1 million shares were traded. CAMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.57.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CAMP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.83 and its Current Ratio is at 9.83. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on October 02, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On May 27, 2025, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $8.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on May 27, 2025, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 11 ’25 when 5AM Partners VI, LLC bought 2,941,176 shares for $1.53 per share. The transaction valued at 4,499,999 led to the insider holds 2,941,176 shares of the business.

Polaris Management Co. VII, L. bought 1,307,189 shares of CAMP for $1,999,999 on Sep 11 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 2,825,500 shares after completing the transaction at $1.53 per share. On Sep 11 ’25, another insider, Nashat Amir, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,307,189 shares for $1.53 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,999,999 and bolstered with 2,825,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CAMP now has a Market Capitalization of 291571968 and an Enterprise Value of 194562976. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 76.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 51.174 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.768.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CAMP is 0.66, which has changed by -0.1406728 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CAMP has reached a high of $7.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.38%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 95.13%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CAMP traded on average about 162.92K shares per day over the past 3-months and 115200 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 46.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.90M. Insiders hold about 59.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.29% stake in the company. Shares short for CAMP as of 1767139200 were 747296 with a Short Ratio of 4.59, compared to 1764288000 on 416421. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 747296 and a Short% of Float of 2.0.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.