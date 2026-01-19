Insider’s View: Deciphering CAMP4 Therapeutics Corp (CAMP)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The price of CAMP4 Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: CAMP) closed at $5.62 in the last session, down -2.77% from day before closing price of $5.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.1 million shares were traded. CAMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.57.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CAMP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.83 and its Current Ratio is at 9.83. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on October 02, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On May 27, 2025, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $8.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on May 27, 2025, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 11 ’25 when 5AM Partners VI, LLC bought 2,941,176 shares for $1.53 per share. The transaction valued at 4,499,999 led to the insider holds 2,941,176 shares of the business.

Polaris Management Co. VII, L. bought 1,307,189 shares of CAMP for $1,999,999 on Sep 11 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 2,825,500 shares after completing the transaction at $1.53 per share. On Sep 11 ’25, another insider, Nashat Amir, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,307,189 shares for $1.53 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,999,999 and bolstered with 2,825,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CAMP now has a Market Capitalization of 291571968 and an Enterprise Value of 194562976. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 76.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 51.174 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.768.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CAMP is 0.66, which has changed by -0.1406728 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CAMP has reached a high of $7.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.38%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 95.13%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CAMP traded on average about 162.92K shares per day over the past 3-months and 115200 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 46.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.90M. Insiders hold about 59.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.29% stake in the company. Shares short for CAMP as of 1767139200 were 747296 with a Short Ratio of 4.59, compared to 1764288000 on 416421. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 747296 and a Short% of Float of 2.0.