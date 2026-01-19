Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing CID Holdco Inc (DAIC)’s Performance

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

CID Holdco Inc (NASDAQ: DAIC) closed the day trading at $0.4 down -1.61% from the previous closing price of $0.4. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.27 million shares were traded. DAIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4005 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.38.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DAIC now has a Market Capitalization of 11012122 and an Enterprise Value of 35277820. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 78.991.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DAIC is -0.31, which has changed by -0.9891233 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DAIC has reached a high of $75.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -71.09%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -93.21%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DAIC traded about 2.66M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DAIC traded about 543320 shares per day. A total of 27.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.71M. Insiders hold about 21.85% of the company's shares, while institutions hold 4.17% stake in the company.