Financial Metrics Check: Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR (SLN)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

As of close of business last night, Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR’s stock clocked out at $5.04, down -9.35% from its previous closing price of $5.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.29 million shares were traded. SLN stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.5893 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.935.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SLN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.69 and its Current Ratio is at 7.69. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on February 11, 2025, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On September 03, 2024, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on September 03, 2024, with a $40 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLN now has a Market Capitalization of 238059104 and an Enterprise Value of 612167296. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 23.7 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.82.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SLN is 1.34, which has changed by -0.09352517 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SLN has reached a high of $7.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -20.13%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.68%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SLN traded 279.46K shares on average per day over the past three months and 372690 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.08M. Insiders hold about 6.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.73% stake in the company. Shares short for SLN as of 1767139200 were 1259539 with a Short Ratio of 4.51, compared to 1764288000 on 1047426. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1259539 and a Short% of Float of 3.37.