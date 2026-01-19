Balance Sheet Breakdown: PRA Group Inc (PRAA)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

After finishing at $16.55 in the prior trading day, PRA Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRAA) closed at $16.64, up 0.54%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.23 million shares were traded. PRAA stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.7 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.46.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PRAA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 27.41 and its Current Ratio is at 27.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.91.

On April 13, 2020, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $35.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 06 ’25 when Olsen Geir bought 15,000 shares for $14.15 per share. The transaction valued at 212,250 led to the insider holds 58,933 shares of the business.

Paschke Brett Lee bought 5,000 shares of PRAA for $66,950 on May 07 ’25. The Director now owns 30,056 shares after completing the transaction at $13.39 per share. On May 07 ’25, another insider, Olsen Geir, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 18,230 shares for $13.59 each. As a result, the insider paid 247,746 and bolstered with 43,933 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRAA now has a Market Capitalization of 650186304 and an Enterprise Value of 4240260864. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.65 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.741.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PRAA is 1.30, which has changed by -0.22170252 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PRAA has reached a high of $23.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.16%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.46%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 382.60K shares per day over the past 3-months and 266310 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 39.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.98M. Insiders hold about 2.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.39% stake in the company. Shares short for PRAA as of 1767139200 were 717337 with a Short Ratio of 1.87, compared to 1764288000 on 864424. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 717337 and a Short% of Float of 2.6099999.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for PRAA, which recently paid a dividend on 2007-05-07 with an ex-dividend date of 2007-05-07. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2013-08-02 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.73 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.19 and $1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.7. EPS for the following year is $2.25, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $2.71 and $1.84.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $301.71M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $310.42M to a low estimate of $288.07M. As of. The current estimate, PRA Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $293.23MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $311.87M. There is a high estimate of $317.93M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $299.57M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRAA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.28B and the low estimate is $1.23B.