Analytical Lens: Exploring Kustom Entertainment Inc (KUST)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

The closing price of Kustom Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: KUST) was $2.14 for the day, down -7.36% from the previous closing price of $2.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.2 million shares were traded. KUST stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.01.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KUST’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.72 and its Current Ratio is at 0.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

On November 15, 2017, Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $9 to $4.

On August 18, 2016, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.Maxim Group initiated its Buy rating on August 18, 2016, with a $15 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KUST now has a Market Capitalization of 1714152 and an Enterprise Value of 3522586. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.184 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.744.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KUST is 0.98, which has changed by -0.99917054 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KUST has reached a high of $2640.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -34.99%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -92.09%.

Shares Statistics:

KUST traded an average of 236.25K shares per day over the past three months and 877586 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 0.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.72M. Insiders hold about 9.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.77% stake in the company. Shares short for KUST as of 1765756800 were 35844 with a Short Ratio of 0.15, compared to 1763078400 on 10928. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 35844 and a Short% of Float of 1.8900000000000001.