Stock Surge: Tectonic Therapeutic Inc (TECX) Closes at $18.8, Marking a -3.64 Increase/Decrease

Abby Carey

Business

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

In the latest session, Tectonic Therapeutic Inc (NASDAQ: TECX) closed at $18.8 down -3.64% from its previous closing price of $19.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.3 million shares were traded. TECX stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.8359 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.74.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tectonic Therapeutic Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 29.15 and its Current Ratio is at 29.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on October 20, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $101.

On September 03, 2025, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $80.

On July 21, 2025, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $64.Truist initiated its Buy rating on July 21, 2025, with a $64 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 ’25 when SPRINGER TIMOTHY A bought 53,706 shares for $16.31 per share. The transaction valued at 875,945 led to the insider holds 1,503,358 shares of the business.

SPRINGER TIMOTHY A bought 45,858 shares of TECX for $767,204 on Apr 10 ’25. The Director now owns 1,449,652 shares after completing the transaction at $16.73 per share. On Apr 09 ’25, another insider, SPRINGER TIMOTHY A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 21,071 shares for $14.76 each. As a result, the insider paid 311,020 and bolstered with 1,403,794 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TECX now has a Market Capitalization of 351866048 and an Enterprise Value of 84669064.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TECX is 1.59, which has changed by -0.5456742 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TECX has reached a high of $61.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.76%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.35%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TECX has traded an average of 430.03K shares per day and 240860 over the past ten days. A total of 18.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.45M. Insiders hold about 44.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.11% stake in the company. Shares short for TECX as of 1767139200 were 3740335 with a Short Ratio of 8.70, compared to 1764288000 on 5089794. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3740335 and a Short% of Float of 35.160000000000004.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 7.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Tectonic Therapeutic Inc (TECX) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.23, with high estimates of -$1.19 and low estimates of -$1.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.99 and -$4.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.18. EPS for the following year is -$4.82, with 8.0 analysts recommending between -$3.84 and -$5.45.

