Market Momentum Report: Castor Maritime Inc (CTRM)’s Negative Close at 2.02

Kevin Freeman

Companies

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The price of Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ: CTRM) closed at $2.02 in the last session, down -4.27% from day before closing price of $2.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 89873.0 shares were traded. CTRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.135 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.02.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CTRM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.61 and its Current Ratio is at 5.61. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTRM now has a Market Capitalization of 19517954 and an Enterprise Value of 56344452. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.747 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.363.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CTRM is 1.28, which has changed by -0.27857143 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CTRM has reached a high of $2.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.60%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.59%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CTRM traded on average about 56.01K shares per day over the past 3-months and 45560 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 9.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.65M. Insiders hold about 0.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.84% stake in the company. Shares short for CTRM as of 1767139200 were 13554 with a Short Ratio of 0.24, compared to 1764288000 on 30280. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13554 and a Short% of Float of 0.13999999999999999.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.