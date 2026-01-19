Market Momentum Report: Castor Maritime Inc (CTRM)’s Negative Close at 2.02

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The price of Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ: CTRM) closed at $2.02 in the last session, down -4.27% from day before closing price of $2.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 89873.0 shares were traded. CTRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.135 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.02.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CTRM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.61 and its Current Ratio is at 5.61. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTRM now has a Market Capitalization of 19517954 and an Enterprise Value of 56344452. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.747 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.363.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CTRM is 1.28, which has changed by -0.27857143 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CTRM has reached a high of $2.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.60%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.59%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CTRM traded on average about 56.01K shares per day over the past 3-months and 45560 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 9.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.65M. Insiders hold about 0.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.84% stake in the company. Shares short for CTRM as of 1767139200 were 13554 with a Short Ratio of 0.24, compared to 1764288000 on 30280. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13554 and a Short% of Float of 0.13999999999999999.