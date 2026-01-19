Closing Figures Unveiled: Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd (PAVS) Drop -3.98, Closes at $1.93

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd (NASDAQ: PAVS) closed the day trading at $1.93 down -3.98% from the previous closing price of $2.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.2 million shares were traded. PAVS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.92.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PAVS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.08 and its Current Ratio is at 1.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PAVS now has a Market Capitalization of 1299602 and an Enterprise Value of 5182387. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.417 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.387.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PAVS is -0.51, which has changed by -0.985597 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PAVS has reached a high of $150.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -91.90%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -97.51%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PAVS traded about 2.52M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PAVS traded about 1488200 shares per day. A total of 0.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.07M. Insiders hold about 94.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.05% stake in the company. Shares short for PAVS as of 1767139200 were 162620 with a Short Ratio of 0.06, compared to 1764288000 on 6549. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 162620 and a Short% of Float of 24.370001.