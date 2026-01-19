Market Watch Highlights: eHealth Inc (EHTH) Ends on an% Downturn Note at 3.66

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

As of close of business last night, eHealth Inc’s stock clocked out at $3.66, down -4.69% from its previous closing price of $3.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.32 million shares were traded. EHTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.65.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EHTH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.91 and its Current Ratio is at 5.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on December 04, 2024, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.50.

On January 18, 2024, Craig Hallum Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $7.

Craig Hallum Upgraded its Hold to Buy on December 01, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 28 ’25 when Galimi Gavin G. bought 9,500 shares for $4.32 per share. The transaction valued at 41,037 led to the insider holds 243,817 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EHTH now has a Market Capitalization of 112599112 and an Enterprise Value of 500333120. As of this moment, eHealth’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 98.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.922 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.804.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EHTH is 1.21, which has changed by -0.6336336 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EHTH has reached a high of $11.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.91%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.48%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EHTH traded 357.18K shares on average per day over the past three months and 263340 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 30.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.61M. Insiders hold about 10.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.47% stake in the company. Shares short for EHTH as of 1767139200 were 723182 with a Short Ratio of 2.02, compared to 1764288000 on 816963. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 723182 and a Short% of Float of 2.4600001.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of eHealth Inc (EHTH) is currently in the spotlight, with 1.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.45, with high estimates of -$0.45 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is -$1.04, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.95 and -$1.19.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $318.25M. It ranges from a high estimate of $326.98M to a low estimate of $308.66M. As of. The current estimate, eHealth Inc’s year-ago sales were $315.18MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $113.24M. There is a high estimate of $121.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $106.99M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EHTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $554.75M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $536.43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $546.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $532.41MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $544.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $554.61M and the low estimate is $524.5M.