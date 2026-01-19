Skillsoft Corp (SKIL)’s Day in Review: Closing at 9.2, Down by -6.79

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

After finishing at $9.87 in the prior trading day, Skillsoft Corp (NYSE: SKIL) closed at $9.2, down -6.79%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.26 million shares were traded. SKIL stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.175 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.04.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SKIL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.84 and its Current Ratio is at 0.84. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 144.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 142.90.

On January 28, 2022, Colliers Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.Colliers Securities initiated its Buy rating on January 28, 2022, with a $13 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SKIL now has a Market Capitalization of 80578336 and an Enterprise Value of 592973312. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.15 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.145.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SKIL is 1.74, which has changed by -0.71321696 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SKIL has reached a high of $34.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -36.63%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 217.87K shares per day over the past 3-months and 239890 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 8.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.51M. Insiders hold about 48.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SKIL as of 1767139200 were 853490 with a Short Ratio of 3.92, compared to 1764288000 on 518147. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 853490 and a Short% of Float of 17.639999.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 1.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Skillsoft Corp (SKIL) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.75, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.17 and $4.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.17. EPS for the following year is $4.64, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $4.64 and $4.64.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $130.15M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $130.15M to a low estimate of $130.15M. As of. The current estimate, Skillsoft Corp’s year-ago sales were $133.75MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $123M. There is a high estimate of $123M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $123M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKIL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $512.17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $512.17M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $512.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $530.99MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $510.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $510.04M and the low estimate is $510.04M.