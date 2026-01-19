Investor’s Delight: Estrella Immunopharma Inc (ESLA) Closes Strong at 0.99, Up 2.47

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of Estrella Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ: ESLA) was $0.99 for the day, up 2.47% from the previous closing price of $0.97. In other words, the price has increased by $2.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.12 million shares were traded. ESLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0499 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.99.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ESLA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.15 and its Current Ratio is at 0.15.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ESLA now has a Market Capitalization of 37538996 and an Enterprise Value of 35916384.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ESLA is 0.54, which has changed by -0.14310342 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ESLA has reached a high of $3.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -42.99%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -22.07%.

Shares Statistics:

ESLA traded an average of 256.14K shares per day over the past three months and 109710 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.01M. Insiders hold about 69.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.77% stake in the company. Shares short for ESLA as of 1767139200 were 738819 with a Short Ratio of 2.88, compared to 1764288000 on 551846. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 738819 and a Short% of Float of 6.3200004000000005.