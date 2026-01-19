Market Insight: Genenta Science SpA ADR (GNTA)’s Notable Drop%, Closing at $1.3

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, Genenta Science SpA ADR (NASDAQ: GNTA) closed at $1.3 down -5.80% from its previous closing price of $1.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 80466.0 shares were traded. GNTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Genenta Science SpA ADR’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.20 and its Current Ratio is at 13.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

On July 25, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

On January 13, 2022, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $21.Maxim Group initiated its Buy rating on January 13, 2022, with a $21 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GNTA now has a Market Capitalization of 30461838 and an Enterprise Value of 14777021.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GNTA is 0.58, which has changed by -0.65968585 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GNTA has reached a high of $10.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -24.02%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -58.78%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GNTA has traded an average of 698.31K shares per day and 58050 over the past ten days. Shares short for GNTA as of 1767139200 were 77875 with a Short Ratio of 0.11, compared to 1764288000 on 168471. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 77875 and a Short% of Float of 0.47000000000000003.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.52. EPS for the following year is -$0.46, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.46 and -$0.46.