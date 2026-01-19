Market Recap Check: BioVie Inc (BIVI)’s Positive Finish at 1.21, Up/Down 2.12

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The price of BioVie Inc (NASDAQ: BIVI) closed at $1.21 in the last session, up 2.12% from day before closing price of $1.18. In other words, the price has increased by $2.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 97669.0 shares were traded. BIVI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.18.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BIVI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.83 and its Current Ratio is at 15.83. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on July 22, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On January 15, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $47.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BIVI now has a Market Capitalization of 9082663 and an Enterprise Value of -15562910.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BIVI is 0.57, which has changed by -0.9412195 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BIVI has reached a high of $22.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.93%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -75.42%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BIVI traded on average about 98.79K shares per day over the past 3-months and 101340 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 7.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.18M. Insiders hold about 4.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.01% stake in the company. Shares short for BIVI as of 1767139200 were 170721 with a Short Ratio of 1.73, compared to 1764288000 on 168227. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 170721 and a Short% of Float of 2.2800000000000002.