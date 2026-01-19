Trading Day Triumph: Freight Technologies Inc (FRGT) Ends at $1.64, a 3.80 Surge/Plunge

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

Freight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: FRGT) closed the day trading at $1.64 up 3.80% from the previous closing price of $1.58. In other words, the price has increased by $3.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 83336.0 shares were traded. FRGT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5601.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FRGT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.95 and its Current Ratio is at 0.95. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 ’25 when Quinby Donald bought 4,000 shares for $2.60 per share. The transaction valued at 10,400 led to the insider holds 4,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FRGT now has a Market Capitalization of 2565365 and an Enterprise Value of 36971348. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.788 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.025.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FRGT is 1.09, which has changed by -0.9392593 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FRGT has reached a high of $69.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -44.91%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -82.09%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FRGT traded about 1.46M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FRGT traded about 99320 shares per day. A total of 1.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.25M. Insiders hold about 20.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.17% stake in the company. Shares short for FRGT as of 1767139200 were 37023 with a Short Ratio of 0.03, compared to 1764288000 on 134878. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 37023 and a Short% of Float of 2.3800000000000003.