Purple Biotech Ltd ADR (PPBT)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 0.63, Down -2.62

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Purple Biotech Ltd ADR’s stock clocked out at $0.63, down -2.62% from its previous closing price of $0.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 81829.0 shares were traded. PPBT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6499 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6244.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PPBT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.78 and its Current Ratio is at 1.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PPBT now has a Market Capitalization of 6574422 and an Enterprise Value of 566531776.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PPBT is 0.65, which has changed by -0.8211864 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PPBT has reached a high of $3.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.53%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -60.34%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PPBT traded 7.31M shares on average per day over the past three months and 77900 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 9.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.28M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.32% stake in the company. Shares short for PPBT as of 1767139200 were 159633 with a Short Ratio of 0.02, compared to 1764288000 on 259664. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 159633 and a Short% of Float of 1.78.