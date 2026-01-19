Ratio Review: Analyzing Stak Inc (STAK)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

After finishing at $0.39 in the prior trading day, Stak Inc (NASDAQ: STAK) closed at $0.4, up 2.25%. In other words, the price has increased by $2.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 24505.0 shares were traded. STAK stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.399 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3722.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STAK now has a Market Capitalization of 7663008 and an Enterprise Value of 10407539. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.418 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.721.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STAK has reached a high of $4.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.97%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -69.12%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 78.17K shares per day over the past 3-months and 43430 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. Shares short for STAK as of 1767139200 were 40336 with a Short Ratio of 0.52, compared to 1764288000 on 51354. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 40336 and a Short% of Float of 1.82.