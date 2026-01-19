Ratio Review: Analyzing Stak Inc (STAK)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Abby Carey

Earnings

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

After finishing at $0.39 in the prior trading day, Stak Inc (NASDAQ: STAK) closed at $0.4, up 2.25%. In other words, the price has increased by $2.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 24505.0 shares were traded. STAK stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.399 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3722.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STAK now has a Market Capitalization of 7663008 and an Enterprise Value of 10407539. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.418 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.721.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STAK has reached a high of $4.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.97%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -69.12%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 78.17K shares per day over the past 3-months and 43430 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. Shares short for STAK as of 1767139200 were 40336 with a Short Ratio of 0.52, compared to 1764288000 on 51354. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 40336 and a Short% of Float of 1.82.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.