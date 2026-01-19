Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding Montrose Environmental Group Inc (MEG) Through Ratios

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The closing price of Montrose Environmental Group Inc (NYSE: MEG) was $21.83 for the day, down -7.54% from the previous closing price of $23.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.33 million shares were traded. MEG stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.685 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.82.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MEG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 114.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.66 and its Current Ratio is at 1.66. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on September 19, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On April 04, 2025, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $39 to $28.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 19, 2024, while the target price for the stock was revised from $44 to $39.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when Manthripragada Vijay sold 44,983 shares for $24.74 per share. The transaction valued at 1,112,951 led to the insider holds 316,637 shares of the business.

Manthripragada Vijay sold 44,984 shares of MEG for $1,082,900 on Nov 11 ’25. The President & CEO now owns 316,637 shares after completing the transaction at $24.07 per share. On Nov 11 ’25, another insider, Manthripragada Vijay, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 44,984 shares for $24.07 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MEG now has a Market Capitalization of 771421312 and an Enterprise Value of 1133210240. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.371 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.634.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MEG is 2.02, which has changed by -0.09079552 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MEG has reached a high of $32.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.23%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.80%.

Shares Statistics:

MEG traded an average of 359.38K shares per day over the past three months and 305920 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.19M. Insiders hold about 8.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.09% stake in the company. Shares short for MEG as of 1767139200 were 2351756 with a Short Ratio of 6.54, compared to 1764288000 on 2117062. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2351756 and a Short% of Float of 7.1499999999999995.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Montrose Environmental Group Inc (MEG) is the result of assessments by 5.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.42 and $1.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.27. EPS for the following year is $1.4, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $1.78 and $1.11.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $191M to a low estimate of $183M. As of. The current estimate, Montrose Environmental Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $189.06MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $186.5M. There is a high estimate of $191M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $182M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MEG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $828M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $820M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $823.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $696.39MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $847.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $857M and the low estimate is $836M.