Financial Fitness Check: Examining Root Inc (ROOT)’s Key Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, Root Inc (NASDAQ: ROOT) closed at $70.17 down -2.69% from its previous closing price of $72.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.21 million shares were traded. ROOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $73.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.08.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Root Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

On March 01, 2024, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $10 to $40.

Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on February 26, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 10 ’25 when Bonakdarpour Mahtiyar sold 5,750 shares for $83.00 per share. The transaction valued at 477,250 led to the insider holds 266,807 shares of the business.

Timm Alexander E. sold 6,336 shares of ROOT for $525,888 on Dec 10 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 151,412 shares after completing the transaction at $83.00 per share. On Dec 10 ’25, another insider, Bonakdarpour Mahtiyar, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 5,750 shares for $83.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ROOT now has a Market Capitalization of 1088263808 and an Enterprise Value of 747363776. As of this moment, Root’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.517 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.397.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ROOT is 2.77, which has changed by -0.11019528 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ROOT has reached a high of $181.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.80%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -32.81%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ROOT has traded an average of 389.53K shares per day and 272940 over the past ten days. A total of 13.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.82M. Insiders hold about 30.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.42% stake in the company. Shares short for ROOT as of 1767139200 were 2441405 with a Short Ratio of 6.27, compared to 1764288000 on 2362453. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2441405 and a Short% of Float of 18.64.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 2.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Root Inc (ROOT).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.55, with high estimates of $1.55 and low estimates of $1.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.19 and $2.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.19. EPS for the following year is $2.72, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $2.93 and $2.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $381.57M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $393.8M to a low estimate of $363.76M. As of. The current estimate, Root Inc’s year-ago sales were $326.7MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $373.47M. There is a high estimate of $405.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $301.5M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.18BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.72B and the low estimate is $1.32B.