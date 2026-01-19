Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Bionano Genomics Inc (BNGO)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: BNGO) closed at $1.5 in the last session, down -1.32% from day before closing price of $1.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.22 million shares were traded. BNGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.533 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.485.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BNGO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.82 and its Current Ratio is at 2.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

On January 05, 2023, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $4.Scotiabank initiated its Sector Outperform rating on January 05, 2023, with a $4 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BNGO now has a Market Capitalization of 14520398 and an Enterprise Value of 10878000. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.379 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.674.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BNGO is 1.68, which has changed by -0.8611111 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BNGO has reached a high of $12.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.37%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -46.40%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BNGO traded on average about 250.45K shares per day over the past 3-months and 199150 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 9.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.48M. Insiders hold about 6.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.41% stake in the company. Shares short for BNGO as of 1767139200 were 1047020 with a Short Ratio of 4.18, compared to 1764288000 on 1096186. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1047020 and a Short% of Float of 10.290000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Bionano Genomics Inc (BNGO) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 1 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.75, with high estimates of -$0.75 and low estimates of -$0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$7.72 and -$7.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$7.72. EPS for the following year is -$2.49, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$2.49 and -$2.49.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $7.9M. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.9M to a low estimate of $7.9M. As of. The current estimate, Bionano Genomics Inc’s year-ago sales were $8.16MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.37M. There is a high estimate of $9.34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.4M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BNGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.46M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.46M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.78MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $37.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40.62M and the low estimate is $34.6M.