Market Recap Check: Icecure Medical Ltd (ICCM)’s Negative Finish at 0.68, Up/Down -0.54

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM) closed at $0.68 in the last session, down -0.54% from day before closing price of $0.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.22 million shares were traded. ICCM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7099 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6606.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ICCM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.38. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ICCM now has a Market Capitalization of 46894980 and an Enterprise Value of 37177984. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.497 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.463.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ICCM is 1.13, which has changed by -0.44715446 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ICCM has reached a high of $1.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.19%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -25.61%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ICCM traded on average about 412.88K shares per day over the past 3-months and 279030 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 68.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.31M. Insiders hold about 41.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.43% stake in the company. Shares short for ICCM as of 1767139200 were 966250 with a Short Ratio of 2.34, compared to 1764288000 on 1164983. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 966250 and a Short% of Float of 6.800000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

Icecure Medical Ltd (ICCM) is currently under the scrutiny of 1.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is -$0.06, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.06.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.3M to a low estimate of $1.3M. As of. The current estimate, Icecure Medical Ltd’s year-ago sales were $875kFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.15M. There is a high estimate of $3.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $906k.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ICCM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.29MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.36M and the low estimate is $5.08M.