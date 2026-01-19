Market Insight: Niu Technologies ADR (NIU)’s Notable Drop%, Closing at $3.14

In the latest session, Niu Technologies ADR (NASDAQ: NIU) closed at $3.14 down -0.32% from its previous closing price of $3.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.33 million shares were traded. NIU stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.07.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Niu Technologies ADR’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.92 and its Current Ratio is at 1.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On February 07, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $11.40 to $5.90.

On April 14, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $10.50.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on April 14, 2022, with a $10.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 12 ’26 when Zhou Fion Wenjuan bought 10,521 shares for $3.36 per share.

Hu Token Yilin bought 13,912 shares of NIU for $46,744 on Jan 12 ’26. On Mar 17 ’25, another insider, Zhou Fion Wenjuan, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 12,606 shares for $2.72 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NIU now has a Market Capitalization of 244806864 and an Enterprise Value of -856187904. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.192 whereas that against EBITDA is -32.405.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NIU is -0.24, which has changed by 0.626943 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NIU has reached a high of $5.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.97%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.65%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NIU has traded an average of 581.83K shares per day and 330390 over the past ten days. A total of 69.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.68M. Insiders hold about 0.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.62% stake in the company. Shares short for NIU as of 1767139200 were 1039841 with a Short Ratio of 1.79, compared to 1764288000 on 1278715. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1039841 and a Short% of Float of 2.32.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.64 and -$0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.8. EPS for the following year is $1.47, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $2.57 and $0.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NIU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.29BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.53B and the low estimate is $4.26B.

