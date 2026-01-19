Investor’s Delight: Aktis Oncology Inc (AKTS) Closes Weak at 19.75, Down -3.94

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The closing price of Aktis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: AKTS) was $19.75 for the day, down -3.94% from the previous closing price of $20.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.32 million shares were traded. AKTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.13.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AKTS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.98 and its Current Ratio is at 15.98. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 12 ’26 when Foley Todd bought 232,870 shares for $18.00 per share. The transaction valued at 4,191,660 led to the insider holds 4,235,403 shares of the business.

MPM BIOVENTURES 2018, L.P. bought 1,112,777 shares of AKTS for $20,029,986 on Jan 12 ’26. The 10% Owner now owns 10,260,064 shares after completing the transaction at $18.00 per share. On Jan 12 ’26, another insider, GADICKE ANSBERT, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 1,112,777 shares for $18.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 20,029,986 and bolstered with 10,260,064 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AKTS now has a Market Capitalization of 1037315008 and an Enterprise Value of 64348612. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.573 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.908.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AKTS has reached a high of $29.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.41%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.41%.

Shares Statistics:

AKTS traded an average of 1.01M shares per day over the past three months and 893800 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.83M. Insiders hold about 52.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.95% stake in the company.