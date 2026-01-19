Tuniu Corp ADR (TOUR)’s Day in Review: Closing at 0.67, Down by -0.28

After finishing at $0.67 in the prior trading day, Tuniu Corp ADR (NASDAQ: TOUR) closed at $0.67, down -0.28%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 72405.0 shares were traded. TOUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.67.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TOUR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On October 11, 2017, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $11.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TOUR now has a Market Capitalization of 78866520 and an Enterprise Value of -794428928. As of this moment, Tuniu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 88.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.426 whereas that against EBITDA is -21.167.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TOUR is 0.60, which has changed by -0.32865733 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TOUR has reached a high of $1.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.80%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -20.47%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 202.42K shares per day over the past 3-months and 93020 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 111.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.99M. Insiders hold about 3.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.46% stake in the company. Shares short for TOUR as of 1767139200 were 164701 with a Short Ratio of 0.81, compared to 1764288000 on 151259. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 164701 and a Short% of Float of 0.37.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.26 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.34, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.34 and $0.34.

