Market Watch Highlights: Linkers Industries Ltd (LNKS) Ends on an% Downturn Note at 0.32

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Linkers Industries Ltd’s stock clocked out at $0.32, down -5.95% from its previous closing price of $0.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.14 million shares were traded. LNKS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.331 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3099.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LNKS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.71 and its Current Ratio is at 4.72. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LNKS now has a Market Capitalization of 4266956 and an Enterprise Value of -12919552. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.576 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.961.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LNKS is 2.18, which has changed by -0.64666665 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LNKS has reached a high of $1.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.53%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -36.35%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LNKS traded 1.17M shares on average per day over the past three months and 123960 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 10.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.11M. Insiders hold about 62.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.84% stake in the company. Shares short for LNKS as of 1767139200 were 89327 with a Short Ratio of 0.08, compared to 1764288000 on 29706. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 89327 and a Short% of Float of 1.7500000000000002.